France Fintech and Binance launch a EUR 100 mln initiative for the blockchain ecosystem





The initiative is called ‘Objective Moon’. It will comprise three key cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation projects in France.

Funded by Binance, the EUR 100 million initiative will be used to develop Binance R&D hub in France, along with the creation of a Decentralised Ledger Technology (DLT) accelerator, and a new online education programme to develop blockchain and crypto industry talent in France.

Binance’s R&D hub will recruit cryptocurrency and blockchain talent from across France and Europe. And its education programme, created in partnership with OpenClassroom and Ledger, will help people learn more about blockchain and cryptocurrency.