France eyes Ripple's XRP Ledger as a possible platform for its CBDC

Citing a report published by CPA Australia, Ripple and XRP gained the attention of many central banks around the world due to its efficient network. Ripple allows the creation of new currencies, and Ripple developers can decide the timing and quantity of supply in a similar way to current central bank operations.

The report stresses the efforts made by the Reserve Bank of Australia, ECB, PBOC, and the Federal Reserve in the issuance of a central bank digital currency.

Ripple is currently testing a private version of the XRP Ledger to facilitate global central banks in the issuance and management of CBDCs. To learn more about CBDCs, download our ebook Central Bank Digital Currencies for Dummies – A Quick Guide into CBDCs.