FQX, Credit Suisse, SFS & Mikron successfully complete eNotes Pilot

In a pilot transaction, leveraging the technology built by the Switzerland-based fintech FQX, Credit Suisse provided financing to SFS & Mikron using the electronic Promissory Note, or eNote. The eNote is a blockchain-based short-term debt instrument with which corporates like SFS & Mikron can radically facilitate their corporate treasury operations while increasing financial steering flexibility.

SFS is a global provider of mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision components, and logistics solutions. Mikron Group develops, produces, and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems, and cutting tools.

FQX is a startup that is building a decentralised global infrastructure for short-term debt using blockchain technology.