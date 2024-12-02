ForUsAll partners with Coinbase

This applies for the integration of cryptocurrencies in the US pension plan 401(k), which is financed by employers. The ‘Alt 401(k)’ now allows ForUsAll clients, such as small to medium-sized employers, to invest 5% of the funds for their employees' retirement in 50 cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase Institutional will manage trading and custody of those coins. According to a ForUsAll representative, the company aims to democratise access to alternative investment opportunities in combination with their original core offering of index funds and personal assistance.