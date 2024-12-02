ForumPay partners with Bambora for crypto-to-fiat payments

According to a ForumPay representative, the company provides merchants with a processing solution to accept payments from over 54 million active crypto wallet users and a payment service for processing crypto to fiat payments.

Bambora offers in-store and online payment processing for companies of all sizes and is a provider of digital payment solutions worldwide. A Bambora representative states that the partnership puts the company’s capabilities in the hands of global merchants who need local payment options to gain shoppers' trust.