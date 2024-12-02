ForumPay launches crypto-fiat payment platform for merchants

The platform also allows customers to use any e-wallet or coin with which they choose to pay, without any need for physical contact between merchant and customer. One of the biggest barriers to widespread crypto adoption has been enabling businesses to accept payments in cryptocurrency. As the number of people who own cryptocurrency rises globally, so too does the demand to pay for goods and services with digital coins.

Harnessing blockchain’s superior security protocols, ForumPay bridges the gap between the fiat and crypto worlds, allowing merchants to tap into an emerging crypto-paying consumer base by enabling interchangeable crypto-fiat payment transfers. Through its crypto-fiat exchange system, ForumPay normalises coexistence between crypto and fiat, opening the opportunity for wider crypto adoption and increasing cryptocurrency acceptability and stability, according to the official press release.