Former State Street lead launches blockchain startup

Dubbed RISE Financial Technologies, the startup is seeking to provide distributed ledger technology that provides data integrity and immutability to financial trades in a way that is in harmony with existing bank processes.

Led by CEO Thorsten Peisl, RISE is said to be actively testing its solutions with financial institutions including banks, custodians and central securities depositories (CSDs).

Given the recent concerns about confidentiality within distributed ledger environments, RISE said it has built its technology so that different parties have different levels of access to information stored with its ledger tech.