Fordefi raises USD 10 mln to expand its self-custodial wallet

The fundraising was led by Electric Capital, with Paxos and Alchemy joining as new investors. The investment followed a USD 18 million seed capital raise in November 2022 with Lightspeed Ventures, Pantera Capital, and Jump Crypto, among others.

Crypto investors, including retail and institutional, suffered billions of dollars in losses over the past years in exploits on decentralised finance (DeFi) applications or losing access to their digital assets held on platforms that imploded such as FTX.











Enhancing security with a multi-party computation wallet solution

Fordefi aims to make crypto safer with its self-custodial wallet with multi-party computation (MPC) that divides a single private key among multiple parties, eliminating a single point of failure. MPC wallets are harder to hack and make interaction with DeFi apps less risky.

The company has already onboarded institutional investors such as Pantera Capital, DeFiance Capital, Keyrock, and Flare Network to its MPC wallet and secured over USD 3 billion in blockchain transaction volume.

Now, Fordefi is extending a Wallet-as-a-Service product to retail-facing platforms such as exchanges, fintech platforms and Web3 businesses to offer user-owned (self-custodial) wallets directly within their applications.





