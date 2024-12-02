FOMO Pay introduces crypto payment solution





FOMO Pay has begun implementing its new solution with luxury retailers – such as EuroSports Auto, 2ToneVintage, and Luxehouze, amongst others – in compliance with regulations.

Through a range of crypto payment options, retailers will be able to accept different cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC.

Through strategic partnerships and leveraging technologies from trusted partners such as crypto wallet imToken and predictive blockchain monitoring platform Merkle Science, FOMO Pay has created a secure environment for retailers to use the new solution.