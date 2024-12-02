Fold App supports Airbnb for Bitcoin payments

Fold noted that customers who will use Fold to book their next stay with Airbnb can now get 3% back in Bitcoin. The US-based company has been in the Bitcoin payments scene since 2014, and some of the names that support their service includes Amazon, Uber, Target, Southwest Airlines, Dunkin' Donuts, AMC, Home Depot, Rei, Starbucks, Macy's, and more.

In order to earn rewards, users will have to purchase brand-specific gift cards using the Fold app. After the gift card is purchased, it will be stored in the user's account until its ready for use. At the same time, the user earns Satoshis (the smallest unit of BTC) for every gift card purchase, and when they decide to use the card, the merchant scans its code to complete the payment, which is either online or in-store. The merchants does not have a direct connection with Fold as these transactions will only appear as gift card purchases or store credit on the merchant's balance sheet.