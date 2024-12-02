This collaboration aims to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable interoperability between Fnality’s fully regulated Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)-based payment systems and the broader tokenisation ecosystem.











Enabling direct access to Fnality Payment System

Through this partnership, institutions utilising an Ownera Router will now be able to offer their clients direct access to Fnality Payment System (FnPS) and its services, regardless of the tokenised assets they wish to trade or use as collateral. This applies across both public and private ledgers on which the assets are tokenised.

This collaboration is set to enhance the scalability of the fast-growing institutional tokenisation ecosystem, and increase liquidity in financial markets. By enabling streamlined and standardised access to the FnPS’ services and financial processes, this partnership will drive greater efficiency and innovation across the industry.

In a comment, executives from Ownera said the need to connect to the FnPS came from their clients, who wanted to enable various services including payment, repo, and collateral mobility. Payment services and high quality digital money services are critical to the growth and scalability of the institutional tokenisation market and they are happy to make every router on their network Fnality-Ready.

Officials from Fnality added that their partnership with Ownera marks a significant milestone in their mission to revolutionise wholesale financial transactions, as this enables them to create a seamless bridge between traditional and tokenised assets. This collaboration will not only enhance market liquidity and efficiency, but also accelerate the adoption of tokenisation across the financial industry. They're excited to offer institutions greater optionality in accessing the FnPS, and to support the growth of the broader distributed financial ecosystem.