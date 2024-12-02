



Following this announcement, the card was developed in order to support 13 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, and Floki Inu, with no transaction fees but a 2% top-up charge and a USD 5.000 daily spending limit. Furthermore, Floki will advance its ecosystem with the use of the Valhalla metaverse, as well as expanding crypto payment options globally.

Both Floki and Mastercard will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industries as well.











More information on the Floki x Mastercard partnership

Throughout this initiative, the product will be available in both physical and virtual forms and it is set to support transactions on eight blockchains, while being topped up using 13 cryptocurrencies, including Floki Inu (FLOKI), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ether (ETH). The new debit card will be available across 31 European countries, aiming to enable secure and efficient cryptocurrency payments.

Users will have the possibility to spend cryptocurrencies anywhere Mastercard and Visa are accepted, with virtual gift cards accessible around the world. The card features a daily spending limit of USD 5.000, and while transactions are fee-free, users will face a 2% top-up charge and setup fees.

At the same time, the launch reflects the rise of crypto-powered payment solutions, with Mastercard and Visa focusing on the market. At the same time, it also follows Floki’s March 2023 roadmap announcement, aligning with its expanding system, which includes the Valhalla gaming metaverse, expected in Q1 2025.