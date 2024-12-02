Flipkart secures RBI lending licence in India

In essence, the move will allow it to offer loans directly to users and sellers. The licence, issued to Flipkart Finance Private Limited marks a first for the country’s ecommerce sector, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not previously granted such authorisation to a major online retailer.

The certificate of registration and accompanying approval letter, both dated the same day, confirm the development. The approval enables Flipkart to lend directly but does not permit it to accept deposits, an operational model distinct from traditional banks.

Direct lending plans and internal preparations

According to a source familiar with the matter cited by Reuters, Flipkart intends to begin offering loans within a few months, although the launch timeline remains contingent on finalising internal preparations. These include appointing key personnel, constituting its board, and completing the strategic framework for its lending operations.

The company plans to issue credit via its primary shopping platform and its financial services app, super.money. It may also provide working capital or other forms of financing to sellers operating on its marketplace. Currently, Flipkart extends personal loans to users through partnerships with financial institutions such as Axis Bank and Credit Saison.

Flipkart initially submitted its application for the NBFC licence in 2022. The approval comes at a time when the firm is undergoing a wider structural shift. Its holding company is being relocated from Singapore to India, part of a longer-term plan that includes a potential initial public offering. Flipkart was last valued at USD 37 billion during a 2024 funding round, which saw Walmart increase its investment in the business.

In comparison, Amazon, Flipkart’s main competitor in the Indian market, recently acquired non-bank lender Axio. That deal, however, is still awaiting regulatory clearance from the RBI.