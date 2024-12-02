Flexa's new offering accepts payments from any app

Flexa Payments provides merchants with capabilities for digital currency payments, including real-time authorisations, flexible settlement options, complete regulatory compliance, and no fraud. It also enables seamless compatibility with every digital currency wallet across twelve blockchain networks.

With Flexa Payments, merchants can enable digital currency acceptance anywhere they currently receive payments, whether in-store, online, or in their mobile apps. For customers, the intuitive interface allows for seamless selection of the correct network and asset for any app, offering payment instructions in just a tap and payment confirmation in less than a second.

Whether using no-code Payment Links or the drop-in Payments SDK, Flexa has tailored acceptance solutions for merchants, with newly enabled support across all of Flexa's existing ecommerce apps and plug-ins. Rolling out in the summer of 2022 to its existing point-of-sale partnerships are integrations with InComm Payments, Blackhawk Network, Citcon, GK, Rooam, and more.

Currently, Flexa Payments offers merchants instant on-chain payment acceptance over Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Celo, Dogecoin, Ethereum, the Lightning Network, Litecoin, Polygon, Solana Pay, Tezos, and Zcash. The new tools leverage the company’s DeFi collateralisation technology along with eleven new transformers to provide every merchant protection from fraud and payment risk.