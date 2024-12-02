



Flexa is a global provider of digital payments, offering merchants and developers optimised tools for commerce. Flexa permits the acceptance of digital assets at various points of sale with instant authorisation, fraud resistance, and flexible payouts, aiming to support sellers in the commerce landscape.

This launch optimises the usability of digital assets by allowing in-person transactions without the need for a mobile phone or internet access. With the introduction of support for hardware wallets such as Burner, this system offers users to sign and send cryptocurrency transactions right at the point of sale. These wallets operate similarly to contactless payment cards, yet they securely handle blockchain transactions rather than conventional credit and debit payments.

Users can enter their PIN on a Flexa-enabled point-of-sale device and tap their Burner card to complete transactions processed on the blockchain, offering a secure experience similar to traditional card payments. Initially available for users with supported hardware wallets at Flexa-enabled merchants, this feature will expand to include offline payments from mobile wallets using the Flexa SDK as merchant adoption grows.

Most cryptocurrency transactions currently depend on mobile devices and a stable internet connection, leading to additional steps and delays during checkout. Flexa’s Tap to Pay solution aims to remove these complexities, simplifying the payment process while showcasing the potential of NFC hardware wallets for in-person transactions. As more NFC-enabled wallets come onto the market, this advancement provides the basis for wider acceptance of crypto payments in retail settings.

Other developments from Flexa

In December 2024, Flexa teamed up with Nighthawk Wallet, a self-custody digital wallet, to increase the usability of digital assets for daily transactions.

This collaboration allowed Nighthawk Wallet users to make secure, fraud-resistant payments at more than 41,000 retail locations throughout the US and Canada. By integrating Flexa Components into the wallet application, transactions were carried out with an emphasis on speed, privacy, and security.