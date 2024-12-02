



The integration enables Nighthawk Wallet users to make fraud-resistant payments at over 41,000 retail locations across the US and Canada. By incorporating Flexa Components into the wallet app, transactions are processed with a focus on speed, privacy, and security.











This collaboration supports the use of ZEC, a digital asset, for in-person purchases, aiming to simplify the payment process for businesses and improve consumer adoption of digital currencies. Merchants benefit from guaranteed settlement without chargebacks, positioning the platform as a secure and efficient alternative to traditional payment methods.

The partnership underscores efforts to drive mainstream acceptance of digital currencies, with features designed to improve payments and ensure a simple experience for both merchants and users.





Crypto adoption in retail

The adoption of cryptocurrency payments in retail has steadily grown in the US and Canada, driven by increasing consumer demand and merchant interest in alternative payment solutions. A recent study by Deloitte revealed that nearly 75% of US retailers plan to accept cryptocurrency payments within the next two years, highlighting the growing appetite for digital currencies in commerce. This shift is largely attributed to the rising number of tech-savvy consumers seeking more flexible and secure payment methods. Additionally, major retailers such as Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Newegg have already integrated cryptocurrency payment options, further legitimising digital assets in the retail space.

Despite its potential, crypto adoption in mainstream commerce faces significant challenges. Volatility remains a primary concern for both merchants and consumers, as rapid price fluctuations can complicate transactions and profitability. Regulatory uncertainty in the US and Canada also creates hesitancy among businesses, with many awaiting clearer guidelines on compliance and taxation. Furthermore, technical barriers, such as the complexity of integrating crypto payment systems and concerns over transaction speed and scalability, continue to hinder widespread adoption. These challenges necessitate innovative solutions to ensure that cryptocurrency payments can compete with traditional methods like credit cards.