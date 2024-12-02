Flexa adds support for $ADA at 40,000 locations

Flexa claims to provide merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and fraud-proof. Flexa payments don’t involve sending sensitive customer account information through the network. Rather, each Flexa transaction starts and ends with a unique, digital authorisation code that can’t be decrypted or reversed.

Since Flexa integrates directly with merchants’ existing payment hardware and software stack, there’s no need to purchase additional equipment. Following the latest company announcement, $ADA can now be used to make payments at 40,000+ locations in the US.