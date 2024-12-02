Fiverr retracts Bitcoin as payment method

The company collaborated with Coinbase in 2014 to accept payments in the digital currency, saying that it intends to be in the forefront of marketplaces embracing Bitcoin and security standards, according to Econotimes.

The marketplace attributes its decision to lack of interest, according to the company’s official email disclosed by a Redditor that said: “We noticed that you previously used Bitcoin to purchase services on Fiverr. Effective January 19, 2017, Bitcoin will no longer be accepted as a form of payment on Fiverr. However, you will still be able to make purchases using your debit or credit card, PayPal, or Fiverr credit.”

Fiverr was launched in 2010, aiming to enable freelancers and entrepreneurs to start doing, growing and succeeding. Its global community of freelancers has delivered millions of high-quality Gigs from over 100 service categories across 190 countries. Fiverr has offices in New York City, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Tel Aviv and its investors include Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Qumra Capital and Square Peg Capital.