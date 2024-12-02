Fit Pay takes pre-orders for its cryptocurrency device

The new device uses value exchanged from cryptocurrency to make traditional payment transactions. Flips NFC antenna allows it to transact payments at any retail point of sale location that accepts contactless payments. Flip will store a preloaded amount of US dollars that are exchanged from the users existing cryptocurrency account.

Flip includes a digital wallet that allows the user to set how much value they would like to hold and when they would like it to reload. Initially, Flip will accept value exchanged from Bitcoin and will potentially expand to other cryptocurrencies in the future.