



FIUSD provides Fiserv customers with a digital asset service tailored for banking and payments. This service leverages a global network that includes approximately 10,000 financial institutions and six million merchants, processing 90 billion transactions annually. By using FIUSD, clients can scale their operations and develop new products and services, implementing them through existing Fiserv technology at no additional cost.

FIUSD intends to utilise stablecoin infrastructure from Paxos and Circle Internet Group, with a focus on interoperability with several leading stablecoins. This service will be accessible to Fiserv clients via Solana, a popular blockchain for stablecoins. Additionally, the company is exploring the potential of deposit tokens, which would retain the benefits of stablecoins while providing a more capital-friendly framework for banks. Fiserv is engaging in discussions with additional partners to expand the use of stablecoins and tokenised deposits both domestically and internationally.

Officials from Fiserv have stated that due to its extensive scale, broad reach, and technological expertise, the company is well-positioned to promote stablecoin-powered payments and increase access to blockchain financial services. Alongside other cloud-native banking and merchant platforms, Fiserv is confident that FIUSD will provide clients with the efficiency needed to thrive in the banking and payments landscape.

Other developments from Fiserv

In June 2025, Fiserv teamed up with PayPal to improve interoperability between their stablecoins, FIUSD and PYUSD.

This initiative aimed to facilitate more efficient domestic and cross-border transactions by merging blockchain-based payment infrastructure with traditional financial systems.

The companies wanted to pinpoint specific use cases for integrating their stablecoins into payment processes, which include:

Merchant settlements;

Payouts;

International transfers.

Both organisations viewed stablecoins as increasing the speed and accessibility of payments while minimising reliance on traditional banking systems.