FIS teams up with Fireblocks





Leveraging the Fireblocks platform, FIS capital markets clients can move, store, and issue digital assets, and gain access to self-custody digital asset wallet technology, an asset transfer network, and tools to access staking, DeFi, and other more advanced forms of digital asset exposure.

FIS continues to expand its portfolio of crypto and digital asset offerings for clients across multiple markets, including card-to-crypto and other money movement services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company also recently announced new crypto regulation capabilities.

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally.