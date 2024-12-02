FIS introduces banking solution for purchasing Bitcoin





Currently, consumers and corporations must establish new accounts, often with unregulated entities, and go outside of their traditional banking relationships to acquire Bitcoin. The new solution taps into the functionality of the FIS Digital One Mobile solution to allow banks to provide Bitcoin services via a digital experience.

The trading platform for managing the Bitcoin transactions will be provided by NYDIG under a recently signed agreement with FIS.

Once a financial institution enables this solution, their customers will be able to view and manage Bitcoin holdings alongside their traditional accounts in a single view.