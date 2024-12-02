FIS announces new chargeback indemnification service





Worldpay’s Fraud Freedom service aims to support crypto brokers and exchanges with payment conversion and authorisation rates while providing indemnification from Forter, an ecommerce fraud prevention provider.

Powered by Forter, the Fraud Freedom service helps cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges identify malicious actors throughout all points of the customer journey and prevent them from making fraudulent purchases, trades, or distributions of cryptocurrency.

According to the official press release, the AI-driven service leverages real-time learning from across Forter’s network to update its fraud models.