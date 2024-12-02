First Global Credit adds Bitcoin-to-Fiat switch service

This means shrewd investors can hold onto their stock market trades while moving their margin capital into fiat currency, buying back their Bitcoins later on.

First Global Credit clients are using the value of their Bitcoins in 2 ways at the same time. The stock or commodity positions the customer holds do not need to be closed to perform the Currency Switch; the existing trades will just now be secured by the Fiat currency in the account instead of Bitcoins. When the trader feels the moment is right they can switch back into Bitcoins at the current rate.

First Global Credit is a global finance company focused on digital currency products.