First Digital IRA helps Americans to save cryptocurrencies

FDIRA has partnered with a number of companies to facilitate a multi-step process. First, FDIRA helps the customer set up a Self-Directed IRA with an approved custodian, which is a financial institution responsible for the administration of the account. Then, the company works with one of its partner exchanges to execute the purchase of the digital currencies to place into the customers account. Finally, FDIRA ensures that the currency is placed in a secure digital wallet with one of its preferred wallet services.

FDIRA seeks to make an impact on the retirement market, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies helping to diversify existing retirement portfolios.