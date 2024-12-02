FireStarter taps Blockpass for KYC compliance

Partnering with Blockpass has given FireStarter the necessary framework for its processes. The company stated that in working with metaverse projects, a certain standard is needed for a safe and compliant KYC solution, which Blockpass provides.

San Francisco-based FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network, incubating GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects. FireStarter provides resources to the top metaverse projects and communities, leading to an IMO where projects open their presale funding rounds to early supporters and $FLAME Token Holders.

For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. Currently with more than 160,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date almost 5000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.