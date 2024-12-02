Fireblocks secures USD 600 bln in digital assets transferred

The 2023% uptick in transaction volume since 2020 stems from a surge in demand across large consumer-facing apps that are launching new services or moving to the Fireblocks infrastructure. With the creation of new Ethereum wallets increasing from 72.7 million to almost 115.3 million from May 2020 to May 2021, the cost of managing thousands of customer wallets and processing millions of transactions daily has increased, according to the official press release.

Two months after integrating with Fireblocks, Revolut reported 300,000 new cryptocurrency customers, adding 100,000 of them in the first six days of 2021, the press release continued. Celsius Network, one of Fireblocks’ earliest customers, also announced in April 2021 it boosted its growth to 500,000 new users with over USD 10 billion worth of digital assets under management.