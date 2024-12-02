Fireblocks raises USD 310 mln in Series D

The round is co-led by Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand’s bank, Siam Commercial Bank. This extension of capital marks a milestone for Fireblocks, boosting the company’s valuation to over USD 2 billion.

The Fireblocks platform propagates the expansion of digital asset use cases into payments, gaming, NFTs, digital securities and allows businesses to become a digital asset company. Fireblocks’ technology can be white labeled for crypto custody solutions, allowing new and established financial institutions to implement direct custody on their own.

The company has created an infrastructure that sits at the core of its platform. The infrastructure has been a driver in the growth and adoption among new and traditional financial institutions. Expanding its services globally, Fireblocks now supports world banks in addition to crypto-native exchanges, lending desks, hedge funds, OTC desks, and market makers.