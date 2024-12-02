Fireblocks raises USD 133 mln from BNY Mellon and other investors





With the new injection of funds from strategic investors, Fireblocks plans to expand global resources to service banks and fintechs and connect them to the crypto capital markets.

Fireblocks will offer banks and traditional financial institutions the ability to plug into the decentralised finance ecosystem and all of its market participants. Using Fireblocks’ platform, banks and fintechs can deploy custody, tokenisation, asset management, trading, lending, and payment solutions across public and private blockchain networks.