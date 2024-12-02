Fireblocks partners with Coinbase International Exchange

Following the new integration, Fireblocks allows both institutional and retail clients in eligible jurisdictions to access perpetual futures and spot trading features. Through the Fireblocks Network, customers can now seamlessly connect to their Coinbase International Exchange accounts and protect exchange operations, including withdrawals and deposits, using Fireblocks’ governance and policy rules.

Coinbase International Exchange is a regulated exchange aimed at expanding crypto derivatives access to institutions and professional traders, particularly outside the United States. It offers deep liquidity and a robust trading infrastructure, operating under strict regulatory frameworks and complying with local regulations where available. With its APIs, liquidity incentives for high-volume users, and an expanding list of tradable assets, Coinbase International Exchange aims to support trust and security in global crypto markets.

The integration of Coinbase International Exchange on the Fireblocks Network offers customers improved management and security of their exchange operations. This includes governance controls for exchange operations, facilitated by the Fireblocks Policy Engine, allowing customers to configure user roles, governance policies, and approval workflows for exchange deposit and withdrawal operations. Additionally, customers can securely deposit, withdraw, and rebalance assets across connected exchanges, Fireblocks wallets, Network counterparties, and whitelisted addresses, mitigating operational risks associated with whitelisting Exchange deposit addresses.

Fireblocks' focus on security

Fireblocks uses Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and secure hardware enclaves to enhance security, removing single points of compromise from API credentials and preventing threats such as insider collusion. The Fireblocks Console provides customers with a unified view of all their connected accounts, enabling easy monitoring of assets, balances, and transactions.

Furthermore, exchanges can benefit from Network Link, a tool designed to accelerate the integration of supported exchanges and trading venues on the Fireblocks Network. This facilitates easier and faster integration with third-party providers, enabling participants to discover, connect, and securely transact with their solutions.

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform offering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Leveraging patent-pending SGX & MPC technology, Fireblocks enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations. Notably, Fireblocks has facilitated the transfer of over USD 4 trillion in digital assets according to the official press release.