Fireblocks partners with Asset Reality





This integration is expected to enhance Asset Reality’s seized asset management platform with a greater range of custody options for the digital assets stored within its solution.













Asset Reality’s platform, which replaces spreadsheets and legacy IT systems for government agencies and private companies, will leverage Fireblocks’ multi-party computation (MPC-CMP) technology. Together with its advanced encryption techniques and real-time threat monitoring. This consolidation is aimed at equipping users with a battle-tested infrastructure that guarantees private keys and API credentials remain secure, even when faced with sophisticated cyber threats.

About Fireblocks

Based in the US, Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform that delivers a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. The company enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. It serves thousands of financial institutions and has secured the transfer of over USD 4 trillion in digital assets. The press release highlights that Fireblocks has deployed over 130 million wallets and has secured assets for more than 1,800 customers.



In September 2023, Fireblocks launched a non-custodial wallet service to improve user access to DeFi. This service aims to empower end consumers utilising platforms such as Revolut and Nubank to have control over their assets. By offering this non-custodial wallet service, Fireblocks allows fintech companies to free themselves from the role of custodians. Moreover, it simplifies the process for end-users to access various crypto offerings, including Web3 applications.



In July 2023, Brazil-based Nubank partnered with Fireblocks to expand its blockchain-based product offerings. By integrating Fireblocks into Nubank Cripto, the neobank aims to improve its existing custody capabilities by bringing security and governance to its clients. Specifically, the Fireblocks Network supports direct connectivity to liquidity providers, which fosters better settlement efficiency as well as improved operational security, and fewer manual processes and errors.





About Asset Reality

Based in the UK, the company's mission is to bridge the gap in global Asset Forfeiture by providing a comprehensive and efficient solution for seizing, managing, and liquidating physical and digital assets. By maximising the value of seized assets and returning proceeds to victims and society, Asset Reality aims to contribute to a safer world.