



Fireblocks is a global company that provides digital asset infrastructure, helping organisations of all sizes operate on the blockchain. It offers a secure and scalable platform for custody, tokenization, payments, settlements, and trading across a vast ecosystem. The company collaborates with over 2,000 organisations, including BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut, and secures more than USD 7 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100 blockchains and over 250 million wallets.

Fireblocks also supports the launch of the Circle Payments Network (CPN), an initiative aimed at simplifying cross-border payments using USDC. According to an upcoming report from Fireblocks, cross-border payments are the primary use case for payment companies utilising stablecoins.

The CPN employs a stablecoin sandwich model to connect licenced financial institutions, enabling quicker and more efficient fiat-to-fiat settlements by eliminating traditional intermediaries. With Fireblocks' infrastructure, enterprises can navigate every phase of their stablecoin journey, allowing them to connect directly to the CPN without needing to switch providers or overhaul their systems.

For instance, Conduit, a B2B cross-border payments company and a Fireblocks customer since 2021, can now securely access the CPN through Fireblocks. This means they do not need to redesign their core infrastructure. Fireblocks enables Conduit to manage assets, oversee treasury flows, and connect to the CPN within a trusted environment.

Support for the CPN is an important update to Fireblocks' network connectivity strategy, showcasing how it facilitates client interactions with any compliant network that promotes the adoption of digital assets.

The Fireblocks Network: infrastructure for the digital asset economy

Before the rise of stablecoins and tokenisation, the digital asset ecosystem required more than just wallets and blockchains; it needed a reliable network for secure interactions. The Fireblocks Network serves this purpose as a digital asset network, connecting exchanges, banks, custodians, payment platforms, and more. It provides an infrastructure for all digital value transfers, featuring standardised APIS and robust security measures.