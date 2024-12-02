Fireblocks continues DACH expansion with new Swiss office

Over the last six months, Fireblocks has doubled the size of its European team to support the increasing number of institutional customers in the region with close to 200 customers in the DACH market.

After onboarding over 500 financial institutions and growing its custody technology to support USD 1 trillion in digital assets, Fireblocks is solidifying its investment and focus in Switzerland, one of the most diverse, and fastest growing financial hubs in the world. Further expansion in the DACH region is fueled by an increase in demand from financial institutions worldwide to transition from traditional HSMs to an infrastructure that utilises MPC and SGX confidential computing.

In 2020, Fireblocks’ R&D team developed MPC-CMP, a new MPC algorithm, released as an open source contribution to the digital asset industry in order to bolster digital asset security and transaction signing speeds. Today, Switzerland-native institutions have been the first to implement MPC-CMP.