Fireblocks, a cryptocurrency custody company, and Chainlink Labs, a decentralised computing platform, announced a collaboration to offer a secure and compliant technology solution for banks and financial institutions to issue and transact stablecoins across global financial markets.









A comprehensive tokenization solution for stablecoin issuers

The newly-packaged technology solution plans to support end-to-end tokenization capabilities for stablecoin issuers with:

Issuance: securely mint, have custody of, distribute, and manage tokenized assets—including stablecoins—via a tokenization engine;

Data synchronisation: the ability to verify stablecoin collateral onchain with proof of reserves for enhanced transparency and to help guarantee the value of stablecoins in circulation;

Data connectivity and enrichment: real-time, market-wide price tracking for assets represented onchain, powered by secure oracle infrastructure;

Compliance: a customisable suite of KYT/AML and Travel Rule Compliance components for customers navigating the regulatory complexities of stablecoin use cases such as cross-border transactions;

Custody: securely manage and safeguard digital assets through Direct Custody Wallets-as-a-Service, which provides multi-party computation (MPC) for warm and cold wallets, governance policies, and robust APIs, with support for over 80 blockchains;

Interoperability: transfer data and value across public or private blockchains with industry-standard cross-chain infrastructure;

Liquidity and distribution: direct connectivity to, and distribution in, the crypto capital markets via a digital asset network with over 2,000 institutional counterparties.





This integrated offering will give issuing agents a single, comprehensive, real-time view of stablecoins, reserves, market value, and total supply, including across different blockchains.

Officials from Chainlink Labs said that together with Fireblocks they offer a powerful suite of technology services that, when combined, are poised to accelerate market growth for all forms of tokenized money, such as stablecoins. They expect this will not only provide stablecoin users with real-time visibility into asset reserves but also elevate the utility of the stablecoin as a secure payment vehicle and institutional trading instrument in digital asset markets.

In a reply, representatives from Fireblocks stated that as regulatory frameworks around tokenized money continue to evolve, the potential for regulated stablecoin usage at the institutional level is expanding. Stablecoins are driving innovation in financial markets, and issuers need a comprehensive solution—from reserves to issuance, distribution, custody, and compliance—that offers full visibility, including across multiple chains. By working with Chainlink, they are positioned to meet these market needs for large-scale stablecoin adoption.