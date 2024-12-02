Fipto gains ACPR licence for stablecoin payments

The authorisation allows the company to facilitate fiat transactions on behalf of third parties, further integrating stablecoin solutions into the wider payments landscape.

With this latest approval, Fipto becomes the only stablecoin-focused payments fintech in France to hold both a Payments Institution licence from the ACPR and a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registration from the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). The company also holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Luxembourg.

Fipto’s infrastructure enables businesses to conduct instant payments using stablecoins or improve international payment efficiency through blockchain technology. By reducing intermediaries, the platform aims to lower costs and enhance the speed of cross-border transactions.

The new regulatory status places Fipto at the intersection of traditional and digital finance. With the ability to process both fiat and digital payments under official oversight, the company is positioned to provide comprehensive payment solutions while ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

Implications for european expansion

The ACPR licence allows Fipto to operate across the European Economic Area (EEA) through passporting rights. Additionally, the company’s DASP registration will be subject to transition under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, requiring an application for Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) status to continue operations across the EU.

A representative from Fipto stated that obtaining the Payments Institution licence was the result of a two-year regulatory process. They emphasised that this authorisation supports the company’s ability to offer a payment infrastructure combining both traditional and digital currencies while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Fipto’s expansion efforts are supported by ongoing technical advancements, regulatory adherence, and partnerships within the global payments and liquidity sector. According to the official press release, being a stablecoin-focused fintech in France with dual regulatory approval, the company aims to further establish its presence in blockchain-powered payments and expand its international reach.