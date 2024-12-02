Fintech Brava introduces stablecoin management system

The company’s system uses artificial intelligence to manage stablecoin holdings and optimise yield generation for institutional investors, wealth managers, and high-net-worth individuals.

According to Brava, the platform automatically identifies the most competitive and suitable yields, allowing users to manage their assets more efficiently. The company states that its system streamlines fund allocation and improves portfolio performance by automating the yield-generation process.

Expansion plans and institutional interest

According to nocash.ro, Brava has secured a seven-figure investment from European family offices, including a German family office, alongside major Silicon Valley investors. The platform currently supports yield earnings on USDC, USDT, and DAI, which together represent around 85% of the stablecoin market. USDC and USDT are pegged to the USD, while DAI is a decentralised stablecoin backed by collateral.

The company plans to expand its offerings throughout the year by incorporating stablecoins tied to other fiat currencies. It aims to support newly introduced stablecoins from companies such as PayPal and Deutsche Bank.

Industry analysts cited by nocash.ro project significant growth in the stablecoin sector, with market size estimates reaching USD 3 trillion by 2029. Institutional adoption of stablecoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is expected to drive this expansion, with transaction volumes already surpassing those of Visa and Mastercard.

Brava’s platform is designed as a self-custodial system, allowing users full control over their assets while implementing security measures designed for institutional investors. The platform also offers coverage protection of up to USD 1 billion through crypto insurance provider Nexus Mutual. Built on the SAFE decentralized custody protocol, Brava aims to provide institutional-grade asset security.

Brava’s system initially connects to 10 major investment pools, including AAVE, Fluid, Compound, Morpho, and DAI Savings Rate. By the end of the year, it plans to integrate with over 100 stablecoin yield pools across multiple blockchain networks. The self-custodial structure ensures that users retain asset control, with individual SAFE wallets secured by user-managed security configurations. In cases where the platform is inaccessible, users can still withdraw funds through an emergency escape hatch feature.