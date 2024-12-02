Finnova partners with Wyden for joint crypto offering

Additionally, as an order and execution management offer, Wyden enables discretionary and systematic buy-side institutions to use its integrated portfolio, order and execution, and position management system for crypto assets. Wyden’s advanced smart order routing (SOR) and execution algorithms also allow users to scale and streamline their trading operations by automating the process from pre-trade funding to execution, and post-trade settlement.

Wyden provides an end-to-end algorithmic trading platform, covering everything from generating algorithmic trade signals, to automatically executing orders. Customers can use the integrated development environment to build any type of custom algorithmic strategy or let Wyden’s team of strategy developers take on this task. It is possible to use any of the off-the-shelf live and historical data providers or integrate customer’s own data sources to derive trading signals.





Furthermore, users can write algorithmic strategies in Java or Python natively, or easily connect existing signal generation systems using the Wyden API, whether they are written in R, C#, Matlab, or any other programming language. Customers can then test multiple algorithmic trading strategies in parallel by running them against historical or live market data with built-in exchange simulators.