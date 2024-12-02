FinMont joins Camino Network to incorporate Web3 payments

Camino Network, a decentralised travel blockchain, will allow FinMont to benefit from Web3 solutions, including personalisation through digital wallets and tokenization and incorporate these into its global payment ecosystem.

The founders of German airline, Hahn Air, launched FinMont to offer the travel industry a unique solution that streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view will help decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in their current payment processes. The company’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from their competitors.











Augmenting travel payments with Web3 solutions

The initiators of the web3 travel ecosystem Camino Network, Chain4Travel, are a strong strategic partner and helped onboard FinMont to the new infrastructure. The team of travel tech experts navigates the next travel era enabling digital innovation for the global travel industry and allowing businesses to benefit from the fast-paced technological shift of web3 technologies.

FinMont seeks to transform payments by linking various banks and providers effortlessly via a single gateway. Their goal is to enhance the global travel payment system, and through Camino Network, they provide merchants with top-tier web3 solutions, including chargeback management and fraud reduction.

FinMont officials expressed delight in teaming up with Camino Network to integrate extensive travel blockchain into their global ecosystem. Recognising Camino Network's prowess in Web3 technologies, FinMont aims to leverage its advanced tech infrastructure to enhance their offerings for merchants. Their global strategy involves collaboration with top banks, payment, and fraud providers, ensuring a distinctive solution for the travel industry.

Also commenting on this partnership, Chain4Travel’s representatives said they are happy that FinMont joins the Camino Network community and have developed a payment solution uniquely designed to address the challenges and needs of the travel industry. They are certain that Camino’s unique web3 infrastructure will offer new opportunities for their payment eco-system and huge benefits for their rapidly growing client base.