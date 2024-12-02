Finland: Neonella Oy enables Bitcoin-based payments platform for TV-content advertising

Additionally, the service also makes Bitcoin transactions possible from media companies or advertisers to consumers. The payment interface enables ordering of goods or services within video or TV programmes.

It is also possible to vote, donate and encourage the viewers to tell about their opinions as part of the content. The same technology works in internet marketing and banners as well as in TV- and video content.

Jussi Myllylä, Neonella CEO, claims that the technology is especially interesting for the African market because it enables the use of Bitcoins along with mobile money, within the system. Neonella technology is jointly developed with their business solutions partner Somocon.