Finland: Kryptoradio transmits Bitcoins via digital radio network

Joel Lehtonen, the project’s founder, has claimed that Kryptoradio transmits block chain information. The project is working in conjunction with Finnish broadcaster Digita, which allows the system to transmit Bitcoin transaction information across its digital radio network. The project transmits the data over the DVB-T network, which is a digital audio and video broadcast network used by TV and radio broadcasters around the world.

Kryptoradio’s back-end computers connect to the block chain and turn the latest block’s transactions into a data stream. This is then broadcast over the network, where it can be picked up by a Linux computer connected to a DVB-T receiver at the other end.

Kryptoradio does not transmit the whole Bitcoin block chain over Digita’s network, but it is sending a variety of items, such as serialising transaction blocks and sending Bitstamp’s order book and pricing information from BitPay in a communication stream that amounts to just 7.5 Kbits/sec of bandwidth.

The project is also handling a different cryptocurrency called FIMK, which is a spin-off from second-generation cryptocurrency NXT. The organisation behind FIMK, Krypto FIN ry, is paying a basic income of FIM 100 per month to anyone in Finland over 15 years of age that registers with the platform.