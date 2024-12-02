



Fineqia offers institutional-grade investment opportunities in blockchain-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary issues crypto asset-backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), like the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA).

Its UK unit advises on Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, including the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI). Fineqia invests in businesses focusing on tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi, and blockchain protocols.

Launched by Fineqia's European subsidiary, Fineqia AG, YADA is the world's inaugural ETN that uses crypto assets on DeFi protocols to yield returns. Its cross-listing on the Stock Exchange, a trading platform for digital asset securities in Europe, upgrades YADA's access to a wider European audience. This initiative reflects Fineqia's support to connect traditional finance with blockchain-based investment prospects, providing investors with regulated access to Cardano's token, ADA.

ETPs saw trading volumes exceeding USD 2.2 billion

Digital Asset Exchange Traded Products recorded over USD 2.2 billion in trading volume on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange from March 2024 to February 2025, according to ETFBook. This exchange ranked fifth in Europe for digital asset ETP trading volume over the past year, highlighting its importance for digital asset issuers.

With digital asset trading volumes surging across European exchanges, Fineqia's effort to expand the availability of YADA underscores its commitment to increasing access to crypto-related financial products. The recent listing in Stuttgart aligns with broader industry trends, as institutional adoption of blockchain-based investment solutions continues to rise. Stuttgart is home to ETPs from firms such as 21Shares, BitWise, CoinShares, VanEck, WisdomTree, and others, reinforcing its status as an important marketplace for institutional-grade digital asset investment vehicles. The YADA Exchange-Traded Note launched on 24 January 2025, on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is benchmarked to the FTSE Russell index.