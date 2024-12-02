Finastra, Liquid to help banks integrate cryptocurrency services

Through integration with Finastra’s Fusion Essence core banking solution, QEX will enable banks to meet rising interest in cryptocurrency by offering services including buying, swapping, and payments.

QEX provides bank customers with access to over 150 cryptocurrencies, enabling them to reportedly buy and trade instantly in a simple, fast, and secure manner. Liquid’s platform provides flexibility for traders, offering low minimum order requirements and the ability to lock trade rates for up to two minutes.

The platform can be integrated with Finastra’s Fusion Essence core banking solution through open APIs and its KYC process helps banks to keep customers in their ecosystem. This means customers can access the crypto market without leaving their familiar, trusted banking environment.