Financial services execs say blockchain is low on priority list

A new survey from PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC), which focuses on global trends in financial technology, drew responses from 544 participants, including C-level executives as well as innovation directors and managers from firms in the banking, insurance, asset management and FinTech industries.

Most respondents said they were, at best, moderately familiar with the technology, with less than 5% indicating that they are extremely familiar. PwCs data suggests that knowledge about blockchain tech is more prevalent in banking and payments circles compared to the insurance and asset management sectors.