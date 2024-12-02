Finance pros believe blockchain will survive and thrive without Bitcoin

According to a recent study conducted by Greenwich Associates, when asked whether Wall Street legal and compliance professionals will trust asset transfers that occur via a blockchain, 32% indicated that they believe this trust will definitely take shape, whereas 38% of the 55 respondents queried said they believe this trust will come about eventually.

13% of respondents said that more regulation is needed before such an outcome is possible, while 11% said Wall Street will never trust this application of the technology. 7% of respondents remained undecided.

On the question of whether the blockchain can thrive without Bitcoin, 73% of the 55 respondents asked this question said they believe it can.

Other findings focused on whether alternative technologies, rather than the Bitcoin blockchain, can be effectively deployed to create a distributed ledger.

33% of the 54 respondents said that they believe other, unspecified technologies can be used to make faster ledgers, whereas 28% said they do not. 39% said that they were undecided on the matter.