Fidelity to roll out crypto trading business in Europe

Fidelity Investments launched a similar business unit in the US in 2018, and now aims to establish crypto trading and custody services for European institutional investors.

The European business will provide the ‘essential building blocks’ for digital asset investing including institutional-grade custody, and trade execution via a trading venue with multiple sources of liquidity, on a platform using the fund manager’s internal crossing engine and smart order router, The Trade News cited the company official announcement.

Fidelity has been exploring the use of blockchain and cryptocurrencies since 2014 via its Bitcoin Incubator.