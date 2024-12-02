Fidelity to integrate digital currencies into its website

The move aims to make the US-based asset manager one of the few large financial services companies to have integrated digital currencies into its website. The new initiative may be launched in the second or third quarter of 2017, according to Fidelity representatives. Furthermore, the company is testing the Coinbase holdings integration with its employees.

Fidelity has also been trialling Bitcoin internally by allowing it in its cafeteria, though fewer than 100 employees made purchases using the virtual currencies.