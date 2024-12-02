Fidelity clients use the website to view their holdings of cryptocurrencies

Fidelity Investments has started allowing clients to use its website to view their holdings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies held through digital wallet provider Coinbase.

Most Fidelity clients will be able to authorize Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the US, to provide the fund manager with data on their holdings. Through the experiment, the company aims to learn more about digital currencies, which have been proliferating since the creation of Bitcoin.

Coinbase enables users to buy and trade Bitcoin as well as competitor virtual currencies Ethereum and Litecoin.