



Through this collaboration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is set to capitalise on the next phase of growth in Europe's cryptocurrency market by improving the scalability of its infrastructure solutions while simplifying compliance processes in partnership with Fenergo.

Compliance processes simplified

As financial institutions strive for regulatory-compliant solutions to enter the digital asset market, this partnership expedites the onboarding process for banks, brokers, and asset managers looking to introduce their cryptocurrency offerings. By clarifying the essential compliance processes for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Boerse Stuttgart Digital empowers financial institutions to provide secure and dependable trading and custody services to their clients effectively, using Fenergo's solutions.

The partnership with Fenergo works towards reinforcing Boerse Stuttgart Digital's role in Europe's regulated infrastructure for digital and cryptocurrency solutions.

Officials from Fenergo expressed their excitement about supporting Boerse Stuttgart Digital in its growth. Considering increased regulatory scrutiny in the sector, companies must establish AML and KYC compliance frameworks while also pursuing development. Fenergo's client lifecycle management solution, which is endorsed by financial institutions, will empower Boerse Stuttgart Digital to adapt its offerings to changing regulations. With this level of compliance automation, Boerse Stuttgart Digital can accelerate the onboarding process for banks, brokers, and asset managers eager to enter the crypto trading space, thereby fostering their growth.

