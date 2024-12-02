Fed joins MIT's digital currency initiative to explore Central Bank Digital Currency

On August 13, 2020, the FED published a paper called 'Comparing Means of Payment: What Role for a Central Bank Digital Currency?’ revealing how the Fed has gone about researching and testing technologies to support a CBDC, according to Forbes. Some steps taken by the Fed to research and study CBDCs in this environment include the establishment of a technology lab (TechLab) to build and test distributed ledger based solutions for CBDCs.

But most importantly it announced a partnership with MIT Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) with the Boston Fed taking the lead as the liaison with DCI. The multi-year partnership is aimed at building and testing a hypothetical CBDC. This research project will result in the open publication of results as well as the release of the resulting code base into open source.

