FCA allows crypto firms to trade past licensing deadline

Under the new legislation by the FCA, which the deadline for closed on March 31 – companies that operate crypto services in the UK must be registered with the FCA. According to FTAdviser, twelve crypto asset firms are included on the list of the regulator of those with temporary registration, including companies like Copper and Revolut.

A temporary registration regime was introduced in 2021 to allow cryptocurrency businesses to continue trading while they will in the process of applying for FCA registration.

While investment in cryptoassets is not a regulated activity, certain cryptoasset firms have been subject to money laundering regulations since 2020, which means these companies must be registered with the FCA before conducting business.